  • LS IX

    The red sand reflects the color of millions past suns. Rocks dwelled in primordial seas. The cycle, the multiplicity of countless worlds. Alone in an idle wait, away from things, people and thoughts. The whole and its inner meaning, where at once everything is simple and nothing stands in-between far away things. I'm a stranger here, more than i've ever been.

    LS, 2012-16, Limited edition, C-type print from 4x5in negative drum scanned

  • LS VIII

    The dawn of mankind, a time with no rationality. An ancestor contemplating the cosmos perceives the necessity of a divinity. The Second Cosmogony takes place along with the miracle of self-thinking consciousness. In that moment he knows he exists for a reason; he's got the significative element and this had found a way to reveal itself to him. Conscious and Unconscious got together in the creation of the Self.

    LS, 2012-16, Limited edition, C-type print from 4x5in negative drum scanned

  • LS VII

    LS VII: Memoria

    During the summer of 1941 these white limestone hills saw the massacre of between 4000 to 10000 people, the exact number is uncertain. It’s Slana concentration camp, on Pag island, Croatia. The prisoners corpses were piled high in mass graves or thrown into the sea after they had been executed or had died by exhaustion. This document from lieutenant Santo Stazzi, who took charge of the disinfection of the camp when it closed down in September 1941 tells a story of brutality, fear and annihilation (from Day 3 on: www.jadovno.com/translation-of-original-italian-documents.html). 

    I’ve spent a lot of time walking on this peninsula: sharp stones, heat, the glare of white reflection, thirst, silence, peace. Time stands still when I'm there, the place radiates serenity and what happened only a few decades ago is inconceivable. But its presence is around; still, at night you breathe quietly and stare into the void. This is what they saw.

    LS, 2012-16, Limited edition, C-type print from 4x5in negative drum scanned

  • LS VI

    The Womb.

    From where are the sensations we feel about some places generated? Is it possible in a specific environment to produce a photographic representation of different states of the Unconscious? Away from everyday life, traveling alone in remote desert areas sets the self in an essential state: abandonment of the social superstructure, deconstruction of the representation of the self, simplification of needs and cancellation of social relations. The social Ego as known ceases to be: there’s another representation of what I am and therefore a different person. Inside the changed mental space, through contemplation, new sensations find place. Can photographing in this state be a mirror to the Unconscious?

    LS, 2012-16, Limited edition, C-type print from 4x5in negative drum scanned

  • LS V

    Journey.  «The desert and its light volumes, make the ‘LS V’ series a complex metaphysical scenario. A journey that connects the exterior with the interior, the physical space with the unconscious of the individual. As being a spectator of a “disorienting” space; the same feeling that according to Heidegger was the basis of “his” being. Just as a function of that “disorienting anguish”, in fact, the individual ceases to refer to himself as a part of the everyday talk and to be included in the common way of thinking. And without a reference the man feels as a helpless prey of the same Space and Time that appear without borders in the photographs of Luca Tombolini». Francesca Orsi.

    LS, 2012-16, Limited edition, C-type print from 4x5in negative drum scanned

  • LS IV

    Doors.

    My work stems from a pre-photographic fascination with deserts, while taking pictures became a self-analysis of that early feeling. Notwithstanding our limited perceptional possibilities, these pictures are the mirror of this personal process of contemplation/suspension over Time, Space, Existent.

    LS, 2012-16, Limited edition, C-type print from 4x5in negative drum scanned

  • 5, Der Greif

    www.dergreif-online.de/artist-features/luca-tombolini/

  • Nomad